OpGen to merge with Curetis N.V.; shares up 69% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) is up 69% premarket on robust volume in reaction to its planned merger with German molecular diagnostics gear maker Curetis N.V.

The transaction will be structured as acquisition of subsidiary Curetis GmbH by OpGen, with its U.S. headquarters in Gaithersburg, MD and a Nasdaq listing. The combined company's European operations will be based in Holzgerlingen, Germany. Curetis GmbH subsidiary Ares Genetics GmbH will continue to operate is its bioinformatics and NGS services businesses in Vienna, Austria.

Curetis N.V. will be entitled to receive ~2.7M common shares (less some reserved shares) of OpGen which will value the combined organization at ~$24M.

The companies will host a conference call this morning at 9:00 am ET to discuss the tie-up.