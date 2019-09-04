CPI Aero to start next phase of jammer program

Raytheon has authorized CPI Aero (NYSEMKT:CVU) to begin production of pod structures and air management system components for the System Demonstration and Test Article phase of the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band program.

The binding notification provides approximately $2M in funding to begin work and establishes a maximum value of $23.3M for a contract that is expected to be finalized before the end of 2019.

Deliveries of SDTA pods and AMS components are expected to begin in August of 2020 and end in the first half of 2021.