Silvercorp pops following Gaocheng mine report

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEMKT:SVM) +2.7% pre-market after reporting increased reserves and resources at its Gaocheng silver-zinc-lead mine in China.

SVM's updated technical report highlights a mineral resource of 9.1M metric tons in the measured and indicated categories, containing 24.5M oz. of silver, 233M lbs. of lead and 564M lbs. of zinc.

Despite mine production depletion, SVM reports a 7% increase in tons of proven and probable reserves compared to the mineral reserve estimate in the previous technical report.

Measured and indicated mineral resource tons increased by 42%, due to a rise in the number of veins and conversion of inferred material to a higher classification level.

Based on proven and probable reserves, SVM says the GC mine has a projected life of mine of 12 years through to 2031 at an average annual production rate of ~300K mt.