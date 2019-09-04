Ventas completes investment in $1.8B Quebec senior housing portfolio

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) completes its investment in a portfolio of apartment-like senior housing assets in the Quebec market through an equity partnership with Le Groupe Maurice.

Sees deal adding 3 cents per share to normalized FFO in 2020.

The portfolio, valued at US$1.8B, consists of a highly occupied stabilized portfolio, together with communities in lease-up and assets currently in development. Ventas also has rights to fund and own all additional developments under an exclusive pipeline agreement with LGM, creating a new platform for growth.

Net operating income from the company's Canadian senior housing operating property (SHOP) portfolio is expected to total 22% of its total annualized SHOP NOI, an increase of 10 percentage points.

Ventas's Canadian assets will represent 8% of the company's NOI and LGM will represent 4% of its NOI.

Previously: Ventas to buy seniors housing portfolio valued at $1.8B (June 3)