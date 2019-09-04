Union Pacific issues softer outlook amid trade war headwinds

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) CFO Robert Knight is presenting today at the Cowen & Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference.

In a SEC filing issued before the talk, Union Pacific confirms the expectation of a sub-sixty-one percent operating ratio result for the full year and says it now anticipates volume for the second half to be down mid-single digits from a year ago vs. a prior forecast for down 2%.

UNP noted the trade war between the U.S. and China has hurt Q3 volume due to softer soybean and international container demand in particular.

Shares of UNP are flat in premarket trading at $159.33.