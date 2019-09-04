KemPharm up 14% premarket on out-license deal, debt exchange
Sep. 04, 2019 9:08 AM ETKemPharm, Inc. (KMPH)KMPHBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor37 Comments
- Thinly traded nano cap KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) is up 14% premarket on increased volume in response to its license deal with an affiliate of Gurnet Point Capital (GPC) for exclusive global rights to its product candidates containing serdexmethylphenidate (SDX) and d-methylphenidate (d-MPH), including ADHD candidates KP415 and KP484.
- GPC will also have the option to in-license other KMPH candidates, including KP879 and KP922.
- Under the terms of the deal, KMPH will receive $10M upfront, pre-approval cost reimbursements, up to $483M in sales milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. Royalties will range from high single-digit to mid-twenties in the U.S. and low-to-mid-single-digit ex-U.S.
- KMPH has also inked a debt exchange agreement with funds managed by Deerfield Management Company, LP under which it will reduce its outstanding debt by up to $22M over 240 days and up to $30M overall.