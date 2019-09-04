ADP rises 1.3% after OCC authorizes ADP Trust

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) jumps 1.3% in premarket trading after the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency authorizes ADP Trust Company, National Association, a national trust bank, to open on Sept. 3, 2019.

As a result, ADP Trust Company started banking operations, acting as trustee for ADP client trust, which was established early last year.

Historically, certain aspects of ADP's U.S. client money activity have been regulated at the individual state level with resulting inherent complexity across multiple states. With the establishment of the ADP Trust Company, regulatory oversight will now be under the OCC, a single federal government agency.