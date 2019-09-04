Box bull outlines M&A potential

Update: D.A. Davidson also sees an M&A path for Box with IBM, Salesforce, and Microsoft as potential buyers.

Original: Wells Fargo's Philip Winslow praises yesterday's disclosure of Starboard Value's stake in Box (NYSE:BOX), seeing the company as "an attractive acquisition candidate-consistent with reports from media outlets and a publicly-available M&A presentation provided to the board of directors of Salesforce.com."

Winslow calculates a 5.2x multiple for BOX, or a warranted price of $22.68.

Wells maintains an Outperform rating and $20 price target. Box has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.