SDRL, GEVO among premarket gainers

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) +77% to merge with Curetis N.V.

Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) +29% on 1H results.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) +18% on Q2 results.

Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +13% on nine-well contract award.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) +11% on Q2 results.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) +13% .

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) +11% .

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +7% on breakthrough development of low-carbon no particulate renewable diesel.

Yuma Energy (NYSEMKT:YUMA) +9% on receiving acceptance of compliance plan from NYSE American.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) +9% on Orphan Drug tag for Nerlynx for certain breast cancer patients.

Box (NYSE:BOX) +8% as Starboard Value discloses a 7.5% stake in Box.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) +8% .

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +6% .