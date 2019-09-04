SDRL, GEVO among premarket gainers

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) +77% to merge with Curetis N.V.
Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) +29% on 1H results.
The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) +18% on Q2 results.
Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) +13% on nine-well contract award.
Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) +11% on Q2 results.
Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) +13%.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) +11%.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) +7% on breakthrough development of low-carbon no particulate renewable diesel.
Yuma Energy (NYSEMKT:YUMA) +9% on receiving acceptance of compliance plan from NYSE American.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) +9% on Orphan Drug tag for Nerlynx for certain breast cancer patients.
Box (NYSE:BOX) +8% as Starboard Value discloses a 7.5% stake in Box.
PVH (NYSE:PVH) +8%.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) +6%.
Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) +6% on Q3 results.
