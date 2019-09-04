Thyssenkrupp launches structured bidding process for elevator unit

Sep. 04, 2019 9:22 AM ETthyssenkrupp AG (TYEKF), KKR, APO, UTXTYEKF, KKR, APOBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
  • Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) says it has started a structured process to look for potential buyers of its elevator unit.
  • "In addition to preparing for the IPO, we are also examining expressions of interest from potentially interested parties," the company tells Reuters.
  • Letters asking for expressions of interest for the unit, valued at €12B-€17B ($13B-$19B), have been sent out to private equity groups, which reportedly include KKR, Apollo (NYSE:APO), CVC and EQT, as well as rivals such as Kone, Schindler, Hitachi and United Technologies' (NYSE:UTX) Otis.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.