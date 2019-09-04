Thyssenkrupp launches structured bidding process for elevator unit
- Thyssenkrupp (OTCPK:TYEKF) says it has started a structured process to look for potential buyers of its elevator unit.
- "In addition to preparing for the IPO, we are also examining expressions of interest from potentially interested parties," the company tells Reuters.
- Letters asking for expressions of interest for the unit, valued at €12B-€17B ($13B-$19B), have been sent out to private equity groups, which reportedly include KKR, Apollo (NYSE:APO), CVC and EQT, as well as rivals such as Kone, Schindler, Hitachi and United Technologies' (NYSE:UTX) Otis.