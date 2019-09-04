Activision +2% as BMO boosts to Outperform on core

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) is up 2% premarket after an upgrade at BMO Capital Markets to Outperform, pointing to core investments as a backstop.

The firm has a "stronger conviction that the company’s restructuring efforts and investments in core games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft will generate an improvement in financial performance."

It's raised price target to $60 from $43, implying 17.5% upside.

Sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, while it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.