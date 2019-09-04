Fiserv's new kiosk reads palms for biometric identification

Sep. 04, 2019 9:34 AM ETFiserv, Inc. (FISV)FISVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Fiserv (FISV +0.4%) introduces its Interactive Branch Kiosk, which will enable bank and credit union customers to conduct transactions with self-service options in the branch lobby, drive-through, and other physical locations.
  • The kiosk uses Fiserv's Verifast palm vein identification technology for biometric authentication.
  • Interactive Branch Kiosk allows consumers to check balances and make payments on loans, withdraw cash against credit cards or debit cards, authenticate over-limit cash withdrawals, make money transfers, and complete other advanced transactions typically done at the teller line.
  • Multilingual capabilities allow consumers to interact in their preferred language.
