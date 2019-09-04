Chegg to acquire online skills-based learning platform

Chegg (CHGG +0.2% ) agrees to acquire Thinkful for ~$80M with potential additional payments of up to $20M; Thinkful generated revenue of ~$14M in 2018, +30% Y/Y

The company expects impact of the acquisition to result in Q4 2019 adjusted EBITDA loss of ~$4M, to breakeven in 2020 and to contribute to Chegg's adjusted EBITDA thereafter.

Updated guidance and sees FY19 revenues of $400M-$404M down from prior guidance of $398M-$402M, and adj EBITDA of $117M-$120M, compared to previous guidance of $121M-$124M

Expects no change to Q3 guidance as transaction is expected to close in Q4