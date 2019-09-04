Toyota Motor U.S. August sales rose 11.3%

Toyota (TM) unit sales +11.3% to 248,334 units vs. +9% forecast by Edmunds.

Hybrid sales up 68.3% for Toyota division and 44.2% for Lexus division.

YTD unit sales fell 0.7% to 1,609,646 units.

Toyota division sales up 12.3% to 218,403 units.

Lexus division sales increased 4.6% to 29,931 units.

Total YARIS sales down 63.7% to 831 units.

Total Corolla sales grew 15.2% to 30,121 units.

Camry sales up 6.1% to 31,986 units.

Prius sales +1.8% to 8,261 units.

On the SUV front, RAV4 sales +17.2%, Highlander sales +21.7% and Land Cruiser +3.7%.