B&G Foods backs previous guidance

B&G Foods (BGS +0.2% ) issues a guidance update ahead of management's presentation at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference in Boston, Massachusetts.

The company back prior full-year guidance for revenue of $1.665B to $1.70B vs. $1.66B consensus and EPS of $1.85 to $2.00 vs. $1.82 consensus. Adjusted EBITDA of $305M to $320M is also anticipated. Looking further ahead, B&G sees sales growth of 0% to 2%, while leaving open the ability to churn up more growth through M&A.

SEC Form 8-K