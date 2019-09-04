Clear Channel Outdoor +3.9% amid two bullish launches

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings (NYSE:CCO) is up 3.9% after a pair of bullish launches.

It's a new Overweight at Barclays, with analyst Kannan Venkateshwar pointing to scale and asset mix as differentiators in the company's market; an urban skew and earlier digitization in the U.S. provide a benefit.

Barclays has a price target of $3, implying 13.2% upside.

Cowen, meanwhile, says that with the iHeart reorganization past, Clear Channel can compete in a growing market for outdoor advertising, with headwinds like leverage dwindling over time.

The firm's started the stock at Outperform with a $3.80 price target, implying 43.4% upside.

Citi is starting Clear Channel at Neutral mainly on macro risks from the EU and China, with a price target of $2.70 vs. current $2.65.

Sell-side analysts overall rate it Outperform and it has a Quant Rating of Neutral.