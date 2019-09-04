Stocks off to solid start as Hong Kong withdraws extradition bill

Stocks push higher at the open as investors warm to the news that Hong Kong's leadership said it would withdraw the extradition bill that had sparked months of protests; Dow +0.6% , S&P +0.7% , Nasdaq +0.9% .

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 3.9% on the news, its biggest one-day gain since November; elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.9% .

Major European markets trade higher across the board, with France's CAC +1.2% , Germany's DAX +1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.4% .

In the U.S., Starbucks ( -3.1% ), JetBlue ( -4.5% ), Tyson Foods ( -4.4% ) and American Eagle Outfitters ( -14.4% ) all open with sharp losses after providing disappointing guidance.

All 11 S&P sectors trade higher, led by information technology ( +1.2% ), energy ( +1.1% ) and materials ( +1.1% ), while utilities ( +0.2% ) is up modestly.

Energy names are enjoying an added boost from higher crude oil prices, with October WTI +3.2% to $55.67/bbl.

The U.S. Treasury market sees some curve-steeping action, with the two-year yield down 3 bps to 1.44%, and the 10-year yield up 2 bps to 1.49%.

U.S. Dollar Index -0.4% to 98.65 amid strength in the British pound after the U.K. Parliament forced a vote to delay a no-deal Brexit on Oct. 31.

Still ahead: Fed Beige Book at 2 p.m. ET.