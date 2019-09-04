Risk and uncertainty complicate economic picture, Williams says

The economy is in a "good place, but not without risk and uncertainty," New York Fed President John C. Williams said in prepared remarks at a conference in New York City.

That's why it's crucial to understand the data when making monetary policy decisions, he said.

Williams points to the recent downward revision for GDP growth covering last year and "sizable downward revision to payroll employment."

"One implication of these revisions is that the economy’s underlying momentum was already somewhat less robust than previously thought, even before recent developments pointed to a less rosy outlook," he said.

His number one goal is to keep the expansion on track. "We need to consider all of the information available and be flexible in our response," Williams said.

"As events unfold and conditions evolve, it’s critical we understand which developments are mere bumps in the road and those that will affect the outlook in a material way over the longer term," he said.

10-year Treasury slips today, pushing yield up 3 basis points to 1.487%.