CenturyLink expands channel partner program in EMEA

CenturyLink (CTL +2.6% ) is looking for new partners in the EMEA region, expanding its global channel partner program there.

"The expansion of our Channel Partner Program gives our current North American Partner base direct access to resources in EMEA to better service customers, as well as allows CenturyLink to recruit new partners in the region who can take advantage of our extensive global solutions and network footprint," says CenturyLink's Craig Patterson.

The company's program is designed to work with a variety of business models, it says, including value-added resellers, direct, master and sub agents, system integrators, solution providers and consultants.