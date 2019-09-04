BAML downgrades G-III Apparel on tariff risk

Bank of America Merrill Lynch drops G-III Apparel Group (GIII -0.2% ) to a Neutral rating from Buy to account for the impact of tariffs.

"We previously thought GIII could offset a large part of the trade impact with higher prices, factory concessions and SG&A cuts. However, 2Q commentary from its largest retailer Macy’s (25% of sales) and its largest licensor PVH (46% of sales) signals that US price increases will be very difficult to pass through in the slowing apparel retail environment," notes analyst Heather Balsky.

The firm assigns a price objective of $21 (4.5X the 2020 EV/EBITDA estimate) vs. the sell-side consensus PT of $30.40.