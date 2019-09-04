Google pays $170M in FTC settlement

Google (GOOG +0.4% )(GOOGL +0.4% ) agrees to pay a record fine and to make changes to protect children's YouTube privacy.

The FTC had accused the tech giant of knowingly and illegally collecting personal data from young children, which was then used to target ads.

The settlement was part of a deal with the FTC and NY AG, which will receive $136M and $34M of the settlement, respectively.

YouTube will set up a system for channel owners to identify children's content posted so targeted ads aren't in those videos, and the platform has to obtain parental consent for any collected data.