TOP Ships jumps on smaller H1 loss

TOP Ships (TOPS +24.6% ) pops to its highest level in two months after reporting an H1 loss of $600K vs. $6.6 M in the prior-year period, with revenues rising 51% Y/Y to $29.8M.

H1 adjusted EBITDA soared 341% to $15M from $3.4M and operating income rose to $5.3M compared to a $3.5M operating loss for the same period in 2018.

TOPS says the vessels which were delivered during Q1 and Q2 have started contributing positively to financial results, and it expects full operating contribution starting in H2.