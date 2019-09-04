Simon Property files for notes offering

Simon Property Group (SPG +0.3% ) files a prospectus supplement for an offering of notes in three tranches -- five-year, 10-year, and 30-year notes.

Sees using proceeds to redeem 2.375% notes due Oct. 2, 2020, 4.375% notes due March 1, 2021, 4.125% notes due Dec. 1, 2021, and 3.375% notes due March 15, 2022.

May also use proceeds to repay a portion of debt under its commercial paper program and any remaining proceeds for general business purposes.

Bloomberg reports notes expected to price today.