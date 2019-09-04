Mereo Bio up 20% ahead of setrusumab data presentation

Sep. 04, 2019 10:51 AM ETMereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)MREOBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
  • Thinly traded nano cap Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO +20.3%) is up on average volume, a scant 21K shares, in response to its announcement that six-month interim data form the open-label arm of its Phase 2b clinical trial, ASTEROID, evaluating setrusumab (BPS-804) in patients with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) will be presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Annual Meeting in Orlando on September 20.
  • The company first reported preliminary data from ASTEROID in May. 12-month results should be available next quarter.
  • OI is a rare inherited disorder characterized by fragile bones, loose joints and weakened teeth.
  • Setrusumab is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) a protein called sclerostin that inhibits the activity of bone-forming cells.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.