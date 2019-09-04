Mereo Bio up 20% ahead of setrusumab data presentation
Sep. 04, 2019 10:51 AM ETMereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)MREOBy: Douglas W. House, SA News Editor
- Thinly traded nano cap Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO +20.3%) is up on average volume, a scant 21K shares, in response to its announcement that six-month interim data form the open-label arm of its Phase 2b clinical trial, ASTEROID, evaluating setrusumab (BPS-804) in patients with osteogenesis imperfecta (OI) will be presented at the American Society for Bone and Mineral Research Annual Meeting in Orlando on September 20.
- The company first reported preliminary data from ASTEROID in May. 12-month results should be available next quarter.
- OI is a rare inherited disorder characterized by fragile bones, loose joints and weakened teeth.
- Setrusumab is a fully humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to (inhibits) a protein called sclerostin that inhibits the activity of bone-forming cells.