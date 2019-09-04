Exxon eyes oil deals amid expected Permian consolidation, CEO says

Exxon Mobil (XOM +1.1% ) continues to watch for oil and natural gas deals despite calls to reduce emissions, CEO Darren Woods says, adding that any shift in the world's energy supply will take decades.

XOM forecasts oil demand growth of 0.6%/year and natural gas demand rising 1.3%/year over the long term, which means significant new investments, including acquisitions, will be needed, Woods told the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York.

Woods anticipates industry consolidation to happen "over some period of time" in the Permian Basin, and XOM will be watching for potential acquisition targets.

Even though XOM is spending heavily on mega-projects including deepwater oil drilling in Guyana and liquefied natural gas production in Papua New Guinea, the company will "retain the capacity for a sizable acquisition," Woods said, without naming specific targets.