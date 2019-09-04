Krystal Biotech initiates early-stage study of gene therapy for rare skin disorder
- Krystal Biotech (KRYS +2%) launches a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, GEM-3, evaluating gene therapy KR105 in patients with transglutaminase-1 (TGM1) deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis (ARCI), a rare inherited disorder characterized by thick scaling of the skin affecting ~23K people worldwide.
- Up to six participants will be recruited.
- KR105 is designed to deliver a fully functional TGM1 gene directly to skin cells. TGM1 is an epidermal enzyme that plays an essential role in the formation of the epidermal barrier which prevents dehydration and protects the skin from infections and unwanted toxins.