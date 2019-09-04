Porsche shows off all-electric model

Porsche (OTCPK:POAHY) unveiled the all-electric Taycan, at simultaneous events today in Germany, China and Ontario.

As expected, the automaker is bringing its electric luxury car to the market at high price points compared to Tesla (TSLA +0.6% ), Mercedes-Benz (OTCPK:DDAIF) and BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) models. The Taycan Turbo will list at $150,900, while the Taycan Turbo S will enter the market at $185,000.

Porsche says owners can fast charge the Taycan batteries up to 80% in 22.5 minutes and a range of about 250 miles is anticipated. The Taycan Turbo S is said to go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.6 seconds with the help of a dual motor powered by a 93kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Watch the Porsche Taycan event