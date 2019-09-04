Bond ETF assets reach $800B for first time, State Street says

Some $18.8B flowed out of U.S.-listed equity ETFs during August as President Trump's tweets rattled markets, according to State Street Global Advisors' U.S.-Listed Flash Flows report.
Fixed-income ETFs pulled in more than $14B during the month, making it the 49th month out of the last 50 that bond ETFs have had positive flows; pushes bond ETF assets to more than $800B for the first time.
As volatility shook equity markets, gold-backed ETFs attracted almost $4B in August and $8.6B in the past three months, the highest three-month total since the financial crisis.
By sector, almost $4B flowed out of financials as the yield curve inverted again. Trade-sensitive cyclical sectors -- energy, materials, industrials -- experienced outflows.
Defensive sectors -- consumer staples and utilities -- drew in $1.6B and $726M of inflows, respectively.
U.S. fixed-income ETFs: AGG, BND, PTY, BOND, RCS
Consumer staples ETFs: XLP, VDC, RHS
Now read: XLU: Not As Defensive As Many Believe »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox