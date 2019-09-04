Bond ETF assets reach $800B for first time, State Street says

Some $18.8B flowed out of U.S.-listed equity ETFs during August as President Trump's tweets rattled markets, according to State Street Global Advisors' U.S.-Listed Flash Flows report.

Fixed-income ETFs pulled in more than $14B during the month, making it the 49th month out of the last 50 that bond ETFs have had positive flows; pushes bond ETF assets to more than $800B for the first time.

As volatility shook equity markets, gold-backed ETFs attracted almost $4B in August and $8.6B in the past three months, the highest three-month total since the financial crisis.

By sector, almost $4B flowed out of financials as the yield curve inverted again. Trade-sensitive cyclical sectors -- energy, materials, industrials -- experienced outflows.

Defensive sectors -- consumer staples and utilities -- drew in $1.6B and $726M of inflows, respectively.

U.S. fixed-income ETFs: AGG, BND, PTY, BOND, RCS

Consumer staples ETFs: XLP, VDC, RHS

Utility ETFs: XLU, UTG, VPU