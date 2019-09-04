Charter +1.2% as Evercore raises estimates

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) is up 1.2% and tagged an all-time high this morning after Evercore boosted estimates and its price target.

The firm has raised its target to $460 from $450 (10.5% upside) on expectations for higher cash flow from what it thinks will be earlier-than-expected service price increases: early October rather than early 2020. Those will be primarily focused on video (7-12% increase in package prices) and stand-alone broadband, it says.

It's also boosting revenue and EBITDA forecasts for 2019 and 2020 a bit.