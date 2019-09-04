Science Applications Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Science Applications (NYSE:SAIC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.28 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.63B (+45.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, saic has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.