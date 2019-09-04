Avid Bioservices Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.02 (+66.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.37M (+14.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, cdmo has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.