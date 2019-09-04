Signet Q1 2020 Earnings Preview

Signet (NYSE:SIG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, September 5th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.34B (-9.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, sig has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.