Glyphosate weedkiller to be banned in Germany from year-end 2023

Germany will ban the use of the Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY +1.9% ) weedkiller glyphosate from the end of 2023 and restrict its use beginning next year, the Environment Ministry says.

Analysts say the ban will have very little impact on Bayer's bottom line, as Europe accounts for less than 10% of its total glyphosate sales, which the company does not break out; the bulk of Bayer's glyphosate sales are generated in the U.S. and South America.

But the optics of the product being banned in Bayer's home country are jarring amid the company's insistence that it is safe to use.

Glyphosate was developed by Monsanto under the Roundup brand; it is now off-patent and marketed worldwide by dozens of other chemical groups including Dow Agrosciences (NYSE:DOW) and Germany's BASF (OTCQX:BASFY).