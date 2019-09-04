Lululemon Athletica Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, September 5th, after market close.
The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.89 (+25.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $845.03M (+16.8% Y/Y).
Over the last 2 years, lulu has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 3 downward.
