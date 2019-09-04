Treasury discussed hiring Houlihan Lokey for Frannie restructuring

The U.S. Treasury Department has held talks with Houlihan Lokey (HLI +1.4% ) about hiring the restructuring firm to advise it on Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA +1.4% ) and FMCC (OTCQB:FMCC +1.1% ), the U.S. mortgage behemoths that have been under federal control since the 2008 financial crisis, Bloomberg reports, citing a person familiar with knowledge of the talks.

Hiring an investment bank would be a key step in the administration's goal to overhaul Freddie and Fannie. Still, HLI hasn't been hired and there's no indication that the two government-sponsored enterprises will be released from government control anytime soon.

A Treasury spokesman told Bloomberg that it's not currently in discussions with any advisory firm.

Even if some progress is made, the process of overhauling the two GSEs is likely to face numerous political and technical hurdles.

The Treasury is expected to release on Thursday its plan to end its conservatorship of Fannie and Freddie, according to people familiar with the matter.