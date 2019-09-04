Europe bank chiefs warn about negative interest rate fallout

  • Deutsche Bank's (DB +1.4%) and UBS's (UBS) CEOs warn about the consequences of negative interest rates ahead of a key European Central Bank meeting next week.
  • More monetary easing by the ECB, as widely expected next week, will have "grave side effects" for a region that has already been dealing with negative rates for five years, said Deutsch Bank CEO Christian Sewing at an event organized by German newspaper Handelsblatt.
  • UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti says that negative interest rates have resulted in an "absurd situation" in which banks don't want to hold deposits.
  • A further rate cut would only divide society by lifting asset prices while punishing Europe's savers who are already paying €160B ($176B) a year because of negative interest rates, Sewing said.
  • Previously: ECB works on 'package' deal for easing - ECB minutes (Aug. 22)
  • ETFs: EUFN, EUFL
