ABM Industries Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, September 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.58 (+1.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.65B (+1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ABM has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.