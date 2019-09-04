GE jumps as Citigroup cites meaningful progress on simplification

General Electric (GE +4.7% ) shareholders should keep the faith, says Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz, who is encouraged by the company's "positive momentum" and sees "significant" long-term potential for the stock.

Maintaining a Buy rating on the shares, Kaplowitz says GE's 2019 framework of negative $1B to positive $1B free cash flow and EPS of $0.55-$0.65 seems largely intact, and he believes simplifying the company remains a high priority and "meaningful progress is underway."

Over the longer term, GE's runway for improving results in 2020 and beyond "could be more significant than we think some investors appreciate," Kaplowitz writes.

The endorsement comes a day after Deutsche Bank said Harry Markopolos' presentation on why GE is headed toward bankruptcy failed to make a compelling argument.