Cowen's (COWN +1.5% ) ETF desk will commit capital to facilitate bock trading for all U.S.-listed ETFs across all asset classes.

The firm has hired William Kartholl as director and head of ETF Trading to oversee the ETF desk offering capital commitment while managing other liquidity needs of Cowen's institutional clients.

Kartholl joins from JPMorgan, where he most recently served as executive director, head of U.S. ETF Block Trading for the past five years.

"Cowen’s decision to make markets on ETFs reflects growing demand for unconflicted ETF block trading," said Kyle Solomon, head of Alternative Equity Strategies for Cowen.