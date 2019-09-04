Tonix Pharma commences early-stage study of TNX-601 in PTSD

Dosing is underway in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Tonix Pharmaceuticals' (TNXP +2.2%) TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate) for the daytime treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The open-label study will compare the bioavailability and safety of immediate-release and modified-release tablet formulations of TNX-601 in 12 healthy volunteers. Topline data should be available in Q4.
The company hopes for a better outcome with this PTSD candidate considering its travails with Tonmya (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets). Shares have lost 99% of their value since early last summer.
