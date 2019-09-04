Tonix Pharma commences early-stage study of TNX-601 in PTSD

Dosing is underway in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating Tonix Pharmaceuticals' (TNXP +2.2% ) TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate) for the daytime treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The open-label study will compare the bioavailability and safety of immediate-release and modified-release tablet formulations of TNX-601 in 12 healthy volunteers. Topline data should be available in Q4.