Virtu -1.3% as CFO exit raises merger integration concerns

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) falls 1.3% in the wake of the unexpected departure of its CFO, Joseph Molluso.

The timing of the news "raises some concerns around merger integration execution," after Molluso's integration success with Virtu's acquisitions of Investment Technology Group and KCG Holdings, writes Citigroup analyst Ben Herbert in a note.

While new CFO Alex Ioffe has experience with integrating acquisitions at Interactive Brokers, "he will need to hit the ground running to continue Virtu's favorable track record," said Herbert, who rates Virtu neutral.

Quant rating of Very Bearish contrasts with Sell-Side average rating of Outperform (4 Buy, 2 Outperform, 4 Hold).