Global oil demand growth to slow to below 1M bbl/day, BP CEO says

BP (BP +1.1% ) CFO Brian Gilvary expects global oil demand to grow by less than 1M bbl/day in 2019 as consumption slows, after expanding by 1.3M bbl/day in 2018 to nearly 100M bbl/day.

Mounting U.S.-China trade tensions and increased signs of a global economic slowdown are "creating huge uncertainty and there is no question that is flowing through to demand," Gilvary tells Reuters, adding that BP also expects oil refining margins will soften in Q4.

Global oil inventories have again risen above their recent average, softening the impact of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, Gilvary also says.

