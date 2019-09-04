Teladoc up 5% as partnership with UnitedHealth starts

Teladoc Health (TDOC +4.9%) perks up average volume on the heels of a published item from UnitedHealth Group's (UNH -0.6%) UnitedHealthcare unit extolling the benefits of its Virtual Visits telemedicine program, used by ~500K members since its launch in 2016.
Most users thus far have been women who appear to have warmed to the convenience of online doctor consultations sooner than men. A recent survey of 5,000 consumers revealed that ~75% would consider using virtual care with a doctor for their dermatology, oncology, pre- and post-surgical and pregnancy checkups as well as behavioral health issues.
VP of Product Innovation Patrick Keran cites two primary hurdles constraining the growth of telemedicine: ease of use and increased awareness and promotion from employers.
TDOC will be joining the UnitedHealthcare network this month as the national Virtual Visit provider.
