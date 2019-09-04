Comstock soars 20% as Jones touts Covey Park acquisition on CNBC
- Comstock Resources (CRK +19.5%) spikes to its highest levels in six months on much heavier than usual volume after controlling shareholder Jerry Jones offered upbeat comments on CNBC about the company's acquisition of Covey Park.
- "Comstock has one of the best positions of leases relative to the cheapest place... in the world to get gas to the market," Jones told CNBC this morning, adding that as a contrarian, he believes now is time to buy into natural gas.
- CRK "has done a great job with Covery Park in acquiring a lot of leases" which are "in the pathway to the great markets of the Gulf [of Mexico]."
