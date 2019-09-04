Orbcomm solution put to work at Alan Ritchey

Orbcomm (NASDAQ:ORBC) says it's been chosen by transport solutions provide Alan Ritchey for its monitoring solution.

Alan Ritchey will use Orbcomm's in-cab solution for trucks and its trailer monitoring solution for its dry van fleet, which transports mail for the U.S. Postal Service.

In-cab telematics will give Alan Ritchey complete visibility, monitoring and management of drivers and trucks using GPS and connections to trucks' CANbus for systems data.

Trailer monitoring will offer live and scheduled status updates on whether trailers are in transit or in the yard, as well as precise data on distance traveled for such purposes as servicing and inspections.