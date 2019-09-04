Stocks extend gains as global tensions ease

The three major U.S. stock averages continue to climb as tensions in Hong Kong and the U.K. ease and U.S. Federal Reserve officials remain open to further interest rate cuts.

The Nasdaq rises 1.2% , the S&P 500 gains 1.0% , and the Dow pulls up 0.8% in early afternoon trading.

Energy ( +1.5% ), information technology ( +1.5% ), and communications services ( +1.4% ) lead the advance among S&P 500 industry sectors, while health care ( -0.1% ) and utilities ( +0.1% ) lag the broader market.

Crude oil advances 4.4% to $56.29 per barrel.

Gold is little changed at $1,556.50 per ounce.

10-year Treasury yield is roughly unchanged at 1.463%, receding from 1.499% earlier today; 2-year Treasury yield falls 1 basis point to 1.448%.