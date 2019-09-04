Baltic Dry Index notches 10th straight gain

The Baltic Dry Index rose 0.68% to 2,518 points to carve out a 10th straight day of gains. Higher Chinese ore prices and some cooling off of Hong Kong tension are seen as supportive of shipping rates.

The Capesize index was up +1.3% to help offset a 0.5% dip in the Panamax index.

Some analysts think the increasing number of vessels entering the shipyards in order to install exhaust gas cleaning systems (scrubbers) could support pricing for the balance of the year.

