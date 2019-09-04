Trump says 'somebody had to' take on China

President Trump says U.S. stocks would be much higher if he hadn't imposed tariffs against Chinese good, but said he had to take action against China's trade and economic policies.

"Our stock market would be 10,000 points higher than it is right now, but somebody had to do this," he told reporters in the Oval Office.

"To me, this is much more important than the economy," he added.

It "had to be done, and I'm not talking about purely economically, I'm talking about other ways also. It was out of control and they were out of control," Trump said.

via Bloomberg.

ETFs: YINN, YANG, GXC, CYB, FXP