Microsoft acquires Movere

Sep. 04, 2019 1:35 PM ETMicrosoft Corporation (MSFT)MSFTBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • Microsoft (MSFT +1.1%acquires the SaaS platform for cloud migration for undisclosed terms.
  • Movere's tech helps IT admins understand how the business is using data center tools and figure out the best options during the move to the public cloud.
  • MSFT says Movere's innovation discovery and assessment capabilities will complement Azure Migrate and its integrated partner solutions.
  • Movere's existing customers include AT&T, IBM, and McDonald's. The company has been a Microsoft partner for more than a decade.
  • Related: Microsoft's other Azure-related acquisitions of 2019: Blue Talon and jClarity.
  • Post updated to include more background information on Movere.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.