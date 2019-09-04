Microsoft acquires Movere
Sep. 04, 2019 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
- Microsoft (MSFT +1.1%) acquires the SaaS platform for cloud migration for undisclosed terms.
- Movere's tech helps IT admins understand how the business is using data center tools and figure out the best options during the move to the public cloud.
- MSFT says Movere's innovation discovery and assessment capabilities will complement Azure Migrate and its integrated partner solutions.
- Movere's existing customers include AT&T, IBM, and McDonald's. The company has been a Microsoft partner for more than a decade.
- Post updated to include more background information on Movere.