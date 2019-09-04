Guidewire Software Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 5th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-38.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $204.61M (-17.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GWRE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.